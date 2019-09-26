Sivik Global Healthcare Has Lifted Seattle Genetics Com Stk (SGEN) Position; Engaged Capital Stake in Magellan Health (MGLN) Boosted by $11.24 Million

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 66.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 151,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 379,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.16 million, up from 227,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.17. About 95,308 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc Com Stk (SGEN) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 308,528 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with che; 19/04/2018 – DJ Seattle Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGEN); 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS APPOINTS ROGER D. DANSEY, M.D., CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 23.27 million shares or 0.30% more from 23.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 32,406 shares. Blackrock reported 3.41M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Communication Na holds 0% or 311 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 44,605 shares. First Tru Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 15,182 shares. The California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.06% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Bancorp Of America De invested in 85,082 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership owns 19,689 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 577,399 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% or 42,800 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 3,813 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc reported 259,312 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 5,490 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold SGEN shares while 93 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 156.77 million shares or 0.53% less from 157.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda, a Brazil-based fund reported 17,985 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation accumulated 21,748 shares. Next Finance Gp stated it has 75 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 287,278 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). 40,480 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Management. First Manhattan owns 3,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Management reported 0.01% stake. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 189,461 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Comerica Comml Bank owns 3,659 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 289,925 are owned by Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Clearbridge Invs Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

