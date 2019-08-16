Sivik Global Healthcare Has Lifted Position in Dexcom Com Stk (DXCM) by $595,000 as Market Valuation Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Greenwood Gearhart Has Raised Holding by $566,164

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 6.06 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc Com Stk (DXCM) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $162.24. About 805,603 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M

