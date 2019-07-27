Sivik Global Healthcare Has Lifted Its Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN) Stake; Evi Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shorts Increased By 9.31%

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN) stake by 44.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc acquired 34,000 shares as Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN)’s stock rose 10.02%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 110,000 shares with $4.41 million value, up from 76,000 last quarter. Smith & Nephew Plc Adr now has $19.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 583,907 shares traded or 34.80% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 17.74% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO; 02/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew, Inc. vs Arthrex, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/02/2018; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW CONFIRMS DATE BOHUON STOOD DOWN WAS MAY 7; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to name Nawana as new chief – Sky News; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Smith & Nephew, Inc.- Smith & Nephew Whipknot Soft Tissue Cinch #5 Sutures. PN: 7211015; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Expects Trading Conditions to Return to More Normal Levels; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Underlying Revenue Flat; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO

Evi Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) had an increase of 9.31% in short interest. EVI’s SI was 906,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.31% from 829,000 shares previously. With 20,200 avg volume, 45 days are for Evi Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)’s short sellers to cover EVI’s short positions. The SI to Evi Industries Inc’s float is 31.44%. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 6,872 shares traded. EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) has declined 4.96% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVI News: 15/05/2018 – ENVIROSTAR INC EVI.A – QTRLY SHR $0.09; 19/04/2018 DJ EnviroStar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVI); 15/05/2018 – EnviroStar 3Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – EnviroStar 3Q Rev $44M

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased Sarepta Theraputics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) stake by 5,000 shares to 15,000 valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 30,000 shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:VRTX) was reduced too.

