Sivik Global Healthcare Has Lifted Danaher Com Stk (DHR) Position by $1.98 Million; Stock Rose; 1St Source Bank Has Lifted Stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) as Stock Price Rose

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 2,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 9,895 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 7,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $268.96. About 1.18M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp Com Stk (DHR) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $136.74. About 1.25M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings.