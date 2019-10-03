Sivik Global Healthcare Has Lifted By $662,500 Its Humana Com Stk (HUM) Holding; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Among 3 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southwestern Energy has $2.2500 highest and $1.9000 lowest target. $2.05’s average target is 10.81% above currents $1.85 stock price. Southwestern Energy had 6 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2.2500 target in Monday, September 23 report. UBS upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $1.9000 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. See Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $2.0000 New Target: $2.2500 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $3.1000 New Target: $1.9000 Upgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $2 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Perform Initiates Coverage On

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Humana Inc Com Stk (HUM) stake by 8.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc acquired 2,500 shares as Humana Inc Com Stk (HUM)’s stock rose 20.55%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 32,500 shares with $8.62 million value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Humana Inc Com Stk now has $34.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $253.04. About 671,426 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 23/04/2018 – Humana, PE firms to buy hospice operator Curo Health for $1.4 billion; 02/04/2018 – Health Care Down, But Humana Deal Hopes Stave Off Plunge – Health Care Roundup; 02/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Humana Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2019 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 02/04/2018 – Humana, health insurer shares surge on Walmart’s potential bid; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – OFFERING CARE PROGRAM FOR HUMANA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERS WITH MULTIPLE CHRONIC CONDITIONS IN 7 STATES; 27/03/2018 – Humana Names Matt Berger as Regional President

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 1.02 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold Southwestern Energy Company shares while 90 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 558.10 million shares or 2.44% more from 544.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet L P invested in 0.05% or 6.67 million shares. Old Bancorporation In owns 98,616 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 76,172 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Virtu Lc accumulated 407,009 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 224,590 are held by Oppenheimer And Inc. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp Incorporated, a Maine-based fund reported 65,015 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt L P reported 120,680 shares stake. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1.24M shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 11,642 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Inc Ca holds 4,028 shares. 78,678 were accumulated by Tctc Ltd Liability Corp. Moors Cabot holds 0.01% or 24,300 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $240,638 activity. $2,138 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares were bought by Kurtz Richard Jason. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $47,500 was made by Bott Julian Mark on Friday, August 9. $191,000 worth of stock was bought by Way William J on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Southwestern Energy Company’s (NYSE:SWN) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why PG&E, Southwestern Energy, and Navistar International Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.85. About 15.66 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (NYSE:SNN) stake by 10,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Incyte Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:INCY) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 45,000 shares. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) was reduced too.