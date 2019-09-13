Sivik Global Healthcare Has Increased Its Stake in Humana Com Stk (HUM) by $662,500; Viking Fund Management Has Lifted Its Marathon Petrole (MPC) Stake by $1.93 Million; Stock Value Declined

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc Com Stk (HUM) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.62 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.37B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $276.62. About 493,080 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 19/04/2018 – Humana Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE SCHEDULED STATUS CONFERENCE TO RECEIVE UPDATE ON NARROW DISCOVERY FOR MARCH 22 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS EGAN-JONES JOINS ISS IN RECOMMENDING KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, HUMANA; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 02/05/2018 – Humana AB: Invitation to presentation of Humanas first quarter report 2018; 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video); 15/03/2018 – Extendicare Announces March 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petrole (MPC) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62M, up from 155,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petrole for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.02 billion market cap company. It closed at $53.19 lastly. It is down 30.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 06/05/2018 – INDIA’S GARG SEES NO BIAS IN MPC TO RAISE INTEREST RATES: PTI; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Com accumulated 3,368 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Main Street Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 5,003 shares in its portfolio. American Gp reported 232,104 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp reported 1.13M shares. Johnson Fincl Gp owns 1,912 shares. Van Eck Associates stated it has 28,329 shares. 2.99 million were accumulated by Parametric Port Associate Lc. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.18% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 229,786 shares. Foster Motley owns 0.18% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 23,341 shares. Putnam Investments Llc owns 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 192,068 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 94,448 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 1.29 million shares. Wilen Management holds 1.33% or 30,966 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1,669 shares. Bancorp Of The West invested in 0.61% or 92,740 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $376.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 705,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Forum Energy Tec (NYSE:FET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 625,723 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc reported 193,552 shares stake. Churchill Mgmt Corp has 0.11% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 14,737 shares. Allstate owns 16,217 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc owns 6,596 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 212,365 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 54 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.06% or 1,693 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 690,702 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 47,582 shares. 8,139 were reported by First Citizens National Bank & Trust Tru. Pointstate Cap LP stated it has 680,387 shares. Cwm Llc stated it has 166 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com reported 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

