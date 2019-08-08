Sivik Global Healthcare Has Increased Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $3.25 Million; Franklin Street Advisors Decreased Metlife (MET) Holding as Stock Rose

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $126.1. About 1.53 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 96.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 141,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 5,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242,000, down from 147,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 5.96M shares traded or 29.95% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $15.75 million activity. 8,368 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $1.17 million were sold by Torres Kathryn A.. The insider STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72 million. Another trade for 32,944 shares valued at $4.63 million was made by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why HCA Healthcare Stock Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “HCA misses expectations, shares drop 12% – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Theraputics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital, a Delaware-based fund reported 26,892 shares. 455,000 were reported by Rock Springs Capital Mngmt L P. Pictet Asset Limited holds 142,421 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 4,973 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Co stated it has 111 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 40,534 shares. 51,954 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 227,519 shares. Verus Fin Prtnrs, a Virginia-based fund reported 9,360 shares. Goldman Sachs invested 0.13% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 12,601 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Regions stated it has 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Citigroup Inc owns 302,984 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 100,621 shares to 107,609 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,125 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).