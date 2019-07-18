Sivik Global Healthcare Has Increased Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Stake by $584,000; Investure Lifted Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Shares Rose

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 1.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, up from 135,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 177,720 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 11/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Molecular Partners and AstraZeneca announce collaboration on Molecular Partners’ ongoing oncology clinical study with MP0250 in EGFR-mutated NSCLC; 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ROXADUSTAT WAS WELL TOLERATED IN STUDY; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN US FDA OKS LOKELMA FOR ADULT HYPERKALAEMIA; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN US FOR HYPERKALAEMIA; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: FX focus; euro zone current account; AstraZeneca results; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP | olaparib | N/A | 05/15/2018 | Treatment of primary peritoneal cancer | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 24/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Heads to 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting with Its Diversified Oncology Portfolio and Next-Generation Pipeline; 19/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC FDA Approves Tagrisso As First-Line Treatment

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $522.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 78,000 shares to 6.30M shares, valued at $193.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,705 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.