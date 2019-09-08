Sivik Global Healthcare Has Decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Com Stk (VRTX) Stake by $915,000 as Valuation Declined; As Dollar General (DG) Stock Rose, Willis Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Stake by $917,490

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 7,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 112,795 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, up from 105,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 1.44M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (VRTX) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $181.33. About 802,289 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX INITIATES PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR AND IVACAFTOR AS A TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS; 27/04/2018 – A Phase III race. Yes! Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 27/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Medical Groupnv Com Stk by 12,199 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc Com Stk by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp Com Stk (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.76 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $221.25M for 52.71 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Co stated it has 789 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Bancorp Of Hawaii reported 7,537 shares. 35,000 were accumulated by Edgewood Llc. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 311 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 3,950 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 2,481 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) owns 6,247 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Com has 4,948 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Axa has 0.39% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Biondo Investment Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 2.54% or 54,950 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.16% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 659,580 shares. 239,521 were accumulated by Green Valley Invsts Limited Liability. Harding Loevner LP reported 752,044 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co by 183,515 shares to 90,200 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Construction (NYSE:SO) by 63,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,182 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PFE).