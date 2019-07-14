Sivik Global Healthcare Has Decreased Lhc Group Com Stk (LHCG) Stake by $550,000; Stock Rose; Borgwarner (BWA) Stake Boosted by Shufro Rose & Co Llc

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 66,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 406,214 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 339,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.10M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (LHCG) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $125.41. About 267,289 shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust stated it has 26,159 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Citigroup Inc reported 195,084 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 751,268 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 693,692 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 0.06% or 176,281 shares. Davis R M Inc invested in 0.53% or 374,164 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs has 12,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested in 0.01% or 15,979 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Reinhart Prtnrs, Wisconsin-based fund reported 510,473 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 230 shares. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.07% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 19,922 shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 36,333 shares to 171,132 shares, valued at $17.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,552 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 11,494 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Tru reported 45 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 8,300 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp reported 0.27% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 40,052 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv holds 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 5,125 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Nebraska-based First Bankshares Of Omaha has invested 0.5% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Gideon Capital Inc has 0.07% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 1,840 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0.01% or 47,583 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 27 shares. Everence Capital Management Inc holds 0.08% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 4,050 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Sivik Health Limited holds 1.43% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 35,000 shares. Scout Investments has 0.14% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Corp (NYSE:TMO) by 5,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharm (NYSE:TEVA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $7.85 million activity.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $31.50 million for 31.35 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.