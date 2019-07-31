Sivik Global Healthcare Has Decreased Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals Com Stk (VRTX) Position by $915,000; Winslow Capital Management Cut Netflix (NFLX) Position by $39.94 Million

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (VRTX) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $166.62. About 1.24 million shares traded or 10.01% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to American Industrial Partners; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple, sources say [23:50 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 112,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385.82M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $322.99. About 5.85M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 12/04/2018 – Amy Buck: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring | GeekWire #oss…; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – `one of music’s most unlikely partnerships’

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 295,996 shares to 3.47M shares, valued at $349.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 300,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.4% stake. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 5,387 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Company holds 0.14% or 3,051 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Amer Century has invested 0.43% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 6,340 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 15.45 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp accumulated 744,580 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.14% or 84,640 shares in its portfolio. 715 were accumulated by Noven Grp Incorporated. Winslow Capital Limited Co holds 2.09% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma holds 0.58% or 12,242 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 0.19% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Guild Invest Mngmt has 0.35% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 750 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Is Netflix Becoming Too Expensive? – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netflix: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has a Netflix Subscription Finally Gotten Too Expensive? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Look For Netflix To Bounce Back In Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 76.90 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp Com Stk (NYSE:DHR) by 15,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting VRTX Put And Call Options For September 20th – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TNDM, VRTX, LLY – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VRTX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Biotech Stocks to Buy for a Strong Growth Prognosis – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Disruptive Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2025 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,232 are owned by Sio Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Healthcor Mgmt Lp owns 2.52% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 338,770 shares. Raymond James Financial has 0.02% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Strs Ohio stated it has 341,683 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 841,509 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker stated it has 1,130 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 3.32 million shares. New England Rech And Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.16% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Cls Lc holds 0% or 274 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 20,119 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bp Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 27,000 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,398 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mariner Lc holds 1,263 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,262 were reported by Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability. Grandfield Dodd Limited Company reported 6,280 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $46.91 million activity. $440,813 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Parini Michael on Monday, February 4. Silva Paul M sold $759,367 worth of stock or 4,215 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Sachdev Amit sold $6.32M. Shares for $3.41 million were sold by Arbuckle Stuart A on Monday, February 4. $20.08M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M on Monday, February 11.