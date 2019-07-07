Sivik Global Healthcare Has Decreased Its Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $1.19 Million as Market Value Rose; Proshare Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) as Stock Declined

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 3.20M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 4,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 342,933 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.64M, down from 347,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.2. About 559,354 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas holds 965,988 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 1,270 shares. Shell Asset Company invested in 26,509 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.35% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Australia-based Amp Cap Investors Limited has invested 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Orleans Mgmt La has 2.62% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 13,655 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 38,385 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 0.08% stake. Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 147,059 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Colonial Trust Advisors reported 10,939 shares. Btr Mgmt Inc holds 0.08% or 1,617 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Marshall Wace Llp holds 2,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 8,216 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.63 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 8,845 shares to 99,275 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Shares for $249,875 were bought by Stratton John G on Thursday, January 31.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 14,600 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del Com Stk (NYSE:CNC) by 50,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc Com Stk (NYSE:WCG).

