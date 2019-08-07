Sivik Global Healthcare Has Decreased Illumina Com Stk (ILMN) Stake by $775,000; Valuation Declined; Yorktown Management & Research Co Stake In Dominion Resources (D) Was Has Raised

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com Stk (ILMN) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $291.94. About 813,675 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 137.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 17,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 7.60 million shares traded or 91.95% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership invested in 8,407 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc holds 1,980 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Regent Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,270 shares. Moreover, Horan Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 47 shares. Natixis has 18,794 shares. North Star Mgmt reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zacks Inv reported 13,553 shares stake. 28,002 are held by National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia. Hemenway Tru Lc invested in 35,999 shares. Chevy Chase Trust invested in 0.61% or 469,332 shares. Primecap Ca invested 0.23% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) stated it has 34,898 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Whitebox Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 14,700 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% or 6,762 shares in its portfolio. Waverton Investment Management Ltd reported 101,906 shares stake.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharma (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharm (NYSE:TEVA) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:INCY).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,000 shares to 6,162 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 16,828 shares. 9,955 are held by Coastline Trust. Blue Edge Capital Limited stated it has 16,332 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Century has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ins Communications Tx invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.16% or 1.60M shares. Becker Capital Mgmt has 7,586 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 0.44% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mairs has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,759 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc holds 0.02% or 1,275 shares in its portfolio. Blue Capital accumulated 9,203 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 256,629 shares. Highlander Cap Llc holds 0.01% or 267 shares. Keystone Finance Planning has 3.35% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 88,497 shares.

