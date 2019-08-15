Sivik Global Healthcare Has Cut Its Stryker Com (SYK) Position by $985,000; First Solar (FSLR) Valuation Rose While Masters Capital Management Cut Stake

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (SYK) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $214.3. About 194,190 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 36,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 463,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.51M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.08. About 284,957 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Capex $700M-$800M; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES $2.45 BLN TO $2.65 BLN; 13/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC SAYS VECTREN HAS SELECTED CO TO BUILD 50 MW SOLAR ARRAY OUTLINED AS PART OF VECTREN’S LONG-TERM ELECTRIC GENERATION TRANSITION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi Acquire 5.09% Stake in First Solar; 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – First Solar’s (FSLR) CEO Mark Widmar Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.90

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nio Inc by 900,000 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharma (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com Stk (NYSE:MOH).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.79 million for 28.20 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.