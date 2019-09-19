Sivik Global Healthcare Has Cut Its Incyte Com Stk (INCY) Position; Profile of 9 Analysts Covering Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

Among 14 analysts covering Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:VEEV), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock has $20000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $175.71’s average target is 20.06% above currents $146.35 stock price. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock had 23 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 28 report. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, May 30. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, August 28. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, August 28 with “Market Outperform”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 28 with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $18500 target. The rating was maintained by Needham on Wednesday, August 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Wednesday, August 28 with “Overweight”. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 28 report. See Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) latest ratings:

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased Incyte Corp Com Stk (INCY) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 15,000 shares as Incyte Corp Com Stk (INCY)’s stock rose 7.62%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 45,000 shares with $3.82 million value, down from 60,000 last quarter. Incyte Corp Com Stk now has $17.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $79.09. About 263,807 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 18/04/2018 – US FDA Approves TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) As 1st-Line Treatment For EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 23/04/2018 – FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF BARICITINIB 2MG,; 16/05/2018 – Genosco/Yuhan Announce Results from Phase 1/2 Study of YH25448, a 3rd-Generation EGFR-TKI, in Advanced NSCLC to be Presented at; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Loss $41.1M; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $146.35. About 322,410 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What Veeva Systems Inc.'s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance" on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Veeva Systems Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Stock Exchange: How Tight Is Your Risk Budget? (Veeva Edition) – Seeking Alpha" on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "Why Veeva Systems Deserves Its Premium Valuation – Motley Fool" published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Food For Thought Regarding Veeva's Future – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.66 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 80.46 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold Veeva Systems Inc. shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 15,178 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 42,715 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 184,515 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 2.80M are held by State Street Corp. Main Street Llc holds 0.06% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Sunbelt Secs Inc holds 6,494 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Inc invested in 0.04% or 29,393 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 3,580 shares. Thematic Prtnrs Ltd Com accumulated 23,072 shares. Sigma Planning owns 0.03% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 4,108 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.07% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 23,918 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.23% or 138,611 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold INCY shares while 128 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 188.94 million shares or 0.12% more from 188.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco owns 0% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 72 shares. Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 46,007 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation owns 141,741 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 380,999 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 133 shares. 133 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc. Contravisory Invest Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 4,024 shares. Opus Point Prtnrs Management Limited holds 10,613 shares. Oak Ridge Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 35,616 shares. Lincoln National Corporation reported 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Capital Int Limited Ca has 0.63% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 31,124 shares. Sei Com holds 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 46,301 shares. Raymond James And reported 248,139 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 142,328 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stake by 7,295 shares to 25,000 valued at $3.18M in 2019Q2. It also upped Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 7,000 shares and now owns 20,000 shares. Sarepta Theraputics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was raised too.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 170.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.2 per share. INCY’s profit will be $116.14M for 36.62 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is There An Opportunity With Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ:INCY) 29% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance" on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Why Is Incyte (INCY) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "INCY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq" on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "This Could Be a Big Year for Incyte – Motley Fool" published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, INCY – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Incyte has $11100 highest and $7500 lowest target. $91.13’s average target is 15.22% above currents $79.09 stock price. Incyte had 15 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of INCY in report on Friday, May 3 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Oppenheimer. JMP Securities reinitiated the shares of INCY in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Market Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of INCY in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”.