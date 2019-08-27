Sivik Global Healthcare Has Cut Its Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $2.00 Million; As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Kanawha Capital Management Raised Stake

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 11.99M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $496.89. About 168,283 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG)

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 52.64 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Phrma Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 25,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Medical Groupnv Com Stk by 12,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharm (NYSE:TEVA).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

