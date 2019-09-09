Sivik Global Healthcare Has Boosted Stake in Universal Health Services Cl B (UHS) by $665,000 as Market Value Rose; Mastercard (MA) Holder Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Increased Position

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 89.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 1,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 2,770 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 1,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $8.02 during the last trading session, reaching $283.36. About 4.33 million shares traded or 33.43% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc Cl B (UHS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $149.52. About 719,749 shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 1.97% or 19,255 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 36,546 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Company invested in 0.09% or 11,975 shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 29,250 shares. City Co owns 8,915 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Lincoln Capital Lc has invested 8.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tompkins Fincl Corporation has invested 0.41% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Canandaigua Comml Bank Tru Co invested in 0.51% or 11,406 shares. Ci Invests Inc holds 855,343 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Co holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 110,821 shares. 19,393 are held by Fiduciary. Citadel Ltd Liability Company reported 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bamco Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 119,626 shares. Adirondack Tru Com has 534 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 21,122 shares to 253,846 shares, valued at $25.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,339 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYC).

