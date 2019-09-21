Sivik Global Healthcare Has Boosted Its Sage Therapeutics Cambrid Com Stk (SAGE) Stake by $1.37 Million; Stock Declined; Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose While Sunbelt Securities Has Lowered Its Position by $401,856

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc Cambrid Com Stk (SAGE) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 17,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc Cambrid Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $165.33. About 204,895 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.3% (H1 17: 7.4%) FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Britain’s FTSE under pressure as Sage sinks; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: PDUFA Date Set for Dec 19, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA FOR TREATMENT OF POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION; 28/05/2018 – Sage Gold Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement; 19/03/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD – CHUI BING SUN RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – HAS BEEN LATE IN PREPARATION OF ANNUAL FILINGS DUE TO TRANSITION ISSUES FOLLOWING CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NOVEMBER 2017; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage lntacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 2,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 5,091 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $938,000, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 3.07 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability holds 1.34% or 105,945 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 58,772 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Carroll Fincl has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Credit Suisse Ag owns 43,745 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 60,200 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,111 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 24,912 shares. Bailard, California-based fund reported 1,700 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 621,425 shares. Rock Springs Cap Management Lp has 0.61% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Eagle Asset Inc has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Motco accumulated 102 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com has 3,028 shares.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $413.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc Com Stk (NYSE:WCG) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:INCY).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08B for 14.23 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $229.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity (FUTY) by 8,133 shares to 17,254 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hamel invested in 9,475 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Orbimed Ltd Liability Com reported 122,100 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 0.79% or 12,541 shares in its portfolio. Butensky Cohen Financial Security accumulated 10,890 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Mcmillion Mngmt Incorporated holds 61 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. West Virginia-based Wesbanco National Bank has invested 0.97% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). State Bank Of America De owns 8.75M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Woodstock has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Provise Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Florida-based fund reported 11,473 shares. Fiduciary Commerce accumulated 0.42% or 87,253 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 3,646 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 39,847 shares. Wheatland Advsr holds 0.41% or 2,975 shares. Indiana Tru & Mgmt invested 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7.42M shares.