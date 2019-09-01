Sivik Global Healthcare Has Boosted Its Bio (BIO) Stake; Pivotal Software Class A (PVTL) Sellers Increased By 19.37% Their Shorts

Pivotal Software Inc Class A (NYSE:PVTL) had an increase of 19.37% in short interest. PVTL’s SI was 6.15M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.37% from 5.15 million shares previously. With 2.42M avg volume, 3 days are for Pivotal Software Inc Class A (NYSE:PVTL)’s short sellers to cover PVTL’s short positions. The SI to Pivotal Software Inc Class A’s float is 9.1%. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 1.82M shares traded. Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has declined 58.00% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Bio (BIO) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc acquired 7,500 shares as Bio (BIO)’s stock rose 6.00%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 20,000 shares with $6.11M value, up from 12,500 last quarter. Bio now has $10.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $337.71. About 100,100 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Says it Won’t File Annual Report by Extended Deadline; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 30/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO); 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY WITH A CURRENCY- NEUTRAL GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 10 PCT

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.10 billion. The Company’s cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry , accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also enables its clients to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs).

Among 5 analysts covering Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pivotal Software has $2700 highest and $1500 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is 43.06% above currents $14.91 stock price. Pivotal Software had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Friday, March 15. Barclays Capital maintained Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) rating on Friday, March 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $21 target. The stock of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Goldman Sachs.

