Sivik Global Healthcare Has Boosted Its Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Stake by $584,000 as Valuation Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined While Modera Wealth Management Increased Its Stake

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $132.22. About 265,249 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, up from 135,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 134,234 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 29/03/2018 – Fasenra (benralizumab; AstraZeneca/Kyowa Hakko Kirin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – COS ARE ALSO EVALUATING ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN IN OTHER SOLID TUMORS, INCLUDING OVARIAN AND NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CARCINOMA; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Analysis Concludes the Trial Has Met Its Second of Two Primary Endpoints; 16/05/2018 – Emulate, Inc. and AstraZeneca Form Strategic Agreement to Work Side-by-Side on Organs-on-Chips Technology to Improve Prediction of Human Safety and Efficacy of Drug Candidates; 13/03/2018 – AVILLION SAYS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPING PT027 THROUGH A CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME, WILL FINANCE PROGRAMME THROUGH TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 11/03/2018 – Astra’s Blood Thinner’s Safety With Clot-Busters Equal to Plavix; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in Ovarian Cancer; 07/05/2018 – LUYE PHARMA GROUP – ASTRAZENECA TO TRANSFER ASSETS & GRANT A LICENCE FOR ASSETS TO UNIT IN TERRITORIES INCLUDING CHINA, BRAZIL, AMONG OTHERS; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs inclusion of new survival data in labeling of AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi; shares up 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AstraZeneca PLC 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “25 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AstraZeneca Success On Prostate Cancer Drug Lowers Enthusiasm For Clovis – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca: Let The Buyer Beware – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 15,922 shares to 520,448 shares, valued at $25.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookmont Cap Management holds 22,455 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Lipe And Dalton reported 7,741 shares. Provise Gp Llc, Florida-based fund reported 59,724 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Com invested in 2.87% or 25,000 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Llc accumulated 6,217 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Saybrook Cap Nc stated it has 4.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora invested in 39,459 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors has 0.74% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 25,414 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il invested in 0.09% or 4,950 shares. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,683 shares. Phocas Financial Corporation, a California-based fund reported 12,517 shares. Indiana And Investment Management invested in 12,879 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Foundry Partners Limited Com stated it has 1.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 9.63 million are held by Clearbridge Lc. Moreover, Northeast Finance Consultants has 0.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).