Sivik Global Healthcare Decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Com Stk (VRTX) Holding by $915,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Midas Management Has Trimmed Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Holding by $1.23 Million

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $128.51. About 29,300 shares traded or 51.16% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (VRTX) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $184.35. About 342,820 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – VERTEX INITIATES PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR AND IVACAFTOR AS A TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 62C; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES $70 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT; 08/05/2018 – Vertex Names Bernadette Pinamont Vice President of Tax Research; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Falcon Point Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.22% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Vanguard Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 6,559 shares. Punch & Associates Invest Mngmt accumulated 13,600 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust invested in 0.61% or 4,949 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Amica Mutual Ins reported 37,000 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 10,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 40,201 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 45,110 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 4,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Camarda Financial Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 9 shares.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 7,000 shares to 55,500 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp. Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Medical Groupnv Com Stk by 12,199 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL).