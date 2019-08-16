Sivik Global Healthcare Decreased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position; Farr Miller & Washington Has Lifted By $456,383 Its Lowes Companies (LOW) Holding

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 25.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 3,500 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 10,000 shares with $5.71M value, down from 13,500 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $57.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $500.26. About 338,027 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) stake by 1.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farr Miller & Washington Llc acquired 4,187 shares as Lowes Companies Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Farr Miller & Washington Llc holds 379,650 shares with $41.56M value, up from 375,463 last quarter. Lowes Companies Inc now has $74.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $94.72. About 1.19 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Capital Financial Advisers Lc accumulated 38,753 shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Waddell & Reed Financial reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Brown Advisory Llc invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 193,521 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company stated it has 42,962 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank owns 0.21% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,923 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Incorporated Lp reported 63,069 shares. 4,687 were reported by Redwood Invests Limited. D E Shaw & invested in 0% or 3,253 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.22% or 4.83 million shares. Wendell David Associate has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Nelson Roberts Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 7 shares. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,110 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 15,223 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity. $2.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Myriam Curet on Tuesday, July 23.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $605.83’s average target is 21.10% above currents $500.26 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $620 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 1.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $271.99M for 52.99 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Wellcare Health Plans Inc Com Stk (NYSE:WCG) stake by 2,500 shares to 35,000 valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 70,000 shares. Centene Corp Del Com Stk (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $127 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.29’s average target is 22.77% above currents $94.72 stock price. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 28. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wedbush.