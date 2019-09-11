Sivik Global Healthcare Boosted Stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN) by $1.36 Million; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raised Its Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holding by $980,000 as Shares Rose

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 76,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.86. About 660,143 shares traded or 43.60% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Revenue Up 5%; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Expects Trading Conditions to Return to More Normal Levels; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Rev $1.2B; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints Namal Nawana CEO; 23/05/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Howard Hechler from Smith & Nephew as the New Chief Business Officer; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to name Nawana as new chief – Sky News; 06/03/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – ANNOUNCES FULL COMMERCIAL RELEASE OF JOURNEY Il XR TOTAL KNEE ARTHROPLASTY; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Namal Nawana to Take Up Role on May 7; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 4.53M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.94M, up from 4.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 7.23 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

