Sivik Global Healthcare Boosted Centene Del Com Stk (CNC) Position; Fdx Advisors Has Lifted Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Holding By $657,920

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Centene Corp Del Com Stk (CNC) stake by 171.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc acquired 50,550 shares as Centene Corp Del Com Stk (CNC)’s stock declined 14.54%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 80,000 shares with $4.25M value, up from 29,450 last quarter. Centene Corp Del Com Stk now has $21.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp

Fdx Advisors Inc increased Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) stake by 218.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fdx Advisors Inc acquired 8,224 shares as Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Fdx Advisors Inc holds 11,988 shares with $966,000 value, up from 3,764 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc Shs now has $34.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 1.12M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine

Among 4 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eaton had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, March 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, March 4.

Among 7 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Centene had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 10. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7500 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 29. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity. Schwaneke Jeffrey A. also sold $500,000 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Tuesday, January 15.