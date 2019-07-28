Sivik Global Healthcare Boosted By $3.65 Million Its Baxter Intl Com Stk (BAX) Holding; Lithia Motors (LAD) SI Decreased By 2.87%

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) had a decrease of 2.87% in short interest. LAD’s SI was 2.97M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.87% from 3.06M shares previously. With 359,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)’s short sellers to cover LAD’s short positions. The SI to Lithia Motors Inc’s float is 17.11%. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $135.12. About 451,047 shares traded or 83.79% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Baxter Intl Inc Com Stk (BAX) stake by 75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc acquired 45,000 shares as Baxter Intl Inc Com Stk (BAX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 105,000 shares with $8.54 million value, up from 60,000 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc Com Stk now has $43.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.15. About 2.51M shares traded or 7.05% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Lithia Motors, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 4,038 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 102,044 were accumulated by Tyvor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Df Dent And Com reported 26,750 shares stake. Advisory Services Network has 63 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Lc reported 155,504 shares. Cetera Ltd, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,350 shares. Asset Management owns 443 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Kennedy Cap Mgmt stated it has 47,441 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 8,794 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 63,976 shares. Rk Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 73,862 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 11.75 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Among 4 analysts covering Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lithia Motors had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LAD in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies maintained Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Guggenheim.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:LHCG) stake by 5,000 shares to 35,000 valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sarepta Theraputics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International had 12 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 1 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 26. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $89 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 481 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 286,014 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Llc reported 438 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Fincl Gru Incorporated reported 70 shares. Cap New York owns 5,950 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil holds 1.93% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 40,000 shares. Alps Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Gabelli Investment Advisers has 0.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Becker Capital Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 4,726 shares. Shelton Cap Management owns 0.61% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 12,618 shares. First Tru Lp reported 204,066 shares. Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.04% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Proshare Limited Com reported 0.06% stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.3% or 48,800 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 2.9% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.80 million activity. STALLKAMP THOMAS T sold $120,803 worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 37,274 shares valued at $2.68 million was sold by Mason Jeanne K.