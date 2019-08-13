SITO Mobile Ltd. (SITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

We will be contrasting the differences between SITO Mobile Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO) and T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Wireless Communications industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITO Mobile Ltd. 1 0.46 N/A -0.67 0.00 T-Mobile US Inc. 74 1.50 N/A 3.65 21.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SITO Mobile Ltd. and T-Mobile US Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has SITO Mobile Ltd. and T-Mobile US Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITO Mobile Ltd. 0.00% -129.8% -72.7% T-Mobile US Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

SITO Mobile Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.96 beta. T-Mobile US Inc.’s 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SITO Mobile Ltd. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor T-Mobile US Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. SITO Mobile Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than T-Mobile US Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.1% of SITO Mobile Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.8% of T-Mobile US Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of SITO Mobile Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, T-Mobile US Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SITO Mobile Ltd. 7.41% -11.11% -57.89% -51.68% -68.28% -20% T-Mobile US Inc. -1.09% 7.53% 8.36% 16.7% 33.28% 25.34%

For the past year SITO Mobile Ltd. had bearish trend while T-Mobile US Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors T-Mobile US Inc. beats SITO Mobile Ltd.

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform in the United States and Canada. Its mobile location-based advertising platform allows to transform digital marketing by delivering targeted mobile advertising campaigns based on geo-location, in-store traffic, and customer response for brands, agencies, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. The company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, as well as Websites. T-Mobile US, Inc. also sells its devices and accessories to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2,000 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Holding B.V.