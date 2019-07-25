SITO Mobile Ltd. (SITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Both SITO Mobile Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO) and China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) are each other’s competitor in the Wireless Communications industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITO Mobile Ltd. 1 0.45 N/A -0.69 0.00 China Mobile Limited 49 0.00 N/A 4.21 10.85

In table 1 we can see SITO Mobile Ltd. and China Mobile Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SITO Mobile Ltd. and China Mobile Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITO Mobile Ltd. 0.00% -108.1% -66% China Mobile Limited 0.00% 11.5% 7.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.65 shows that SITO Mobile Ltd. is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, China Mobile Limited’s 38.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

SITO Mobile Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Mobile Limited are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. SITO Mobile Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to China Mobile Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

SITO Mobile Ltd. and China Mobile Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SITO Mobile Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 China Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, China Mobile Limited’s potential upside is 25.37% and its consensus target price is $55.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.5% of SITO Mobile Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.1% of China Mobile Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of SITO Mobile Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 74.2% are China Mobile Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SITO Mobile Ltd. -10.75% -0.52% -4.02% 31.72% -49.2% 112.22% China Mobile Limited -1.76% -5.73% -13.06% -0.7% -3.2% -4.75%

For the past year SITO Mobile Ltd. had bullish trend while China Mobile Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

China Mobile Limited beats on 6 of the 9 factors SITO Mobile Ltd.

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform in the United States and Canada. Its mobile location-based advertising platform allows to transform digital marketing by delivering targeted mobile advertising campaigns based on geo-location, in-store traffic, and customer response for brands, agencies, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.