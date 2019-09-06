SITO Mobile Ltd. (SITO) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting SITO Mobile Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Wireless Communications companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SITO Mobile Ltd. has 12.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 30.52% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of SITO Mobile Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.92% of all Wireless Communications companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have SITO Mobile Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITO Mobile Ltd. 0.00% -129.80% -72.70% Industry Average 4.96% 11.40% 4.22%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting SITO Mobile Ltd. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SITO Mobile Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 707.07M 14.27B 33.10

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for SITO Mobile Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SITO Mobile Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.22 2.68

The peers have a potential upside of 63.68%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SITO Mobile Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SITO Mobile Ltd. 7.41% -11.11% -57.89% -51.68% -68.28% -20% Industry Average 6.09% 6.35% 9.71% 9.74% 28.51% 13.78%

For the past year SITO Mobile Ltd. had bearish trend while SITO Mobile Ltd.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SITO Mobile Ltd. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, SITO Mobile Ltd.’s peers have 1.28 and 1.21 for Current and Quick Ratio. SITO Mobile Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SITO Mobile Ltd.

Volatility & Risk

SITO Mobile Ltd. is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.96. Competitively, SITO Mobile Ltd.’s rivals’ beta is 0.66 which is 33.86% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

SITO Mobile Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SITO Mobile Ltd.’s peers beat SITO Mobile Ltd. on 4 of the 4 factors.

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform in the United States and Canada. Its mobile location-based advertising platform allows to transform digital marketing by delivering targeted mobile advertising campaigns based on geo-location, in-store traffic, and customer response for brands, agencies, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.