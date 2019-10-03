SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) Reaches $70.56 After 5.00% Down Move; LONG BLOCKCHAIN CMN STK (LBCC) SI Increased By 610%

LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP CMN STK (OTCMKTS:LBCC) had an increase of 610% in short interest. LBCC’s SI was 7,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 610% from 1,000 shares previously. With 44,900 avg volume, 0 days are for LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP CMN STK (OTCMKTS:LBCC)’s short sellers to cover LBCC’s short positions. The stock decreased 12.00% or $0.0191 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1401. About 14,766 shares traded. Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LBCC News: 02/04/2018 – STATER BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED REPORTS 8.5 PCT STAKE IN LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP AS OF MARCH 19, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Long Blockchain Corp. Announces Minority Investment in Stater Blockchain, UK-focused Developer of Blockchain Solutions for the; 23/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP – CASHE WILL RECEIVE RIGHT TO APPOINT A DIRECTOR TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP – UPON CLOSING, HASHCOVE WILL BECOME A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 20/03/2018 – Long Blockchain Corp. Announces Minority Investment in Stater Blockchain, UK-focused Developer of Blockchain Solutions for the Global Financial Markets; 20/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP – CO’S PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED LETTER-OF-INTENT WITH STATER TERMINATED ON MARCH 17, 2018; 30/03/2018 – TSLC PTE LTD REPORTS 17.0 PCT STAKE IN LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP AS OF MARCH 21 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Long Blockchain Corp. Announces Minority Investment in TSLC, a Singapore-Based Financial Technology Company with a Strategic Ow; 15/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN – CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS OF HASHCOVE CAN INCREASE THEIR OWNERSHIP TO 17.1% OF COMBINED ENTITY BASED ON CERTAIN MILESTONES; 15/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP – CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS OF HASHCOVE WILL OWN 4.9% OF COMBINED ENTITY, AT CLOSING OF DEAL

The stock of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.40% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $70.56. About 177,915 shares traded. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has declined 13.91% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SITE News: 02/05/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Supply Backs FY18 EBIT $180M-EBIT $192M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits SiteOne Landscape; 22/04/2018 – DJ SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SITE); 26/03/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Landscaper’s Choice Wholesale Nursery and Supply Joins Forces with SiteOne Landscape Supply; 12/04/2018 – Terrazzo & Stone Supply Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 02/05/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Supply 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 20/03/2018 – Village Nurseries Landscape Centers Joins Forces with SiteOne Landscape Supply; 16/03/2018 SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials ConferenceThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $2.91B company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $67.03 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SITE worth $145.40 million less.

Analysts await SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.7 per share. SITE’s profit will be $30.50M for 23.84 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Design Outdoor Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cedar Fair-Six Flags merger report discounted – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Mall developer Simon taps tech partner for off-price e-tail site – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Gained 85% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies; and nursery goods, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services to its customers. It has a 44.1 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution.