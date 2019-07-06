SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) Is At $69.50 Formed Wedge; Thermon Group Holdings (THR) Has 1.57 Sentiment

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 55 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 35 cut down and sold their stock positions in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now own: 31.99 million shares, up from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Thermon Group Holdings Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 29 Increased: 38 New Position: 17.

More notable recent Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Thermon guides FY20 revenues above estimates – Seeking Alpha" on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on March 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance" published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) CEO Bruce Thames on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" on June 06, 2019.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. for 513,638 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 2.69 million shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kempen Capital Management N.V. has 1.18% invested in the company for 529,613 shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 0.75% in the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P, a California-based fund reported 463,845 shares.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $847.57 million. The Company’s products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. It has a 37.62 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems.

Analysts await Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.24 per share. THR’s profit will be $7.84M for 27.04 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 52,199 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) has risen 7.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Analysts await SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 11.49% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.48 per share. SITE’s profit will be $66.97 million for 10.53 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.59 actual EPS reported by SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -379.66% EPS growth.