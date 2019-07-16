SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) EPS Estimated At $1.65; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETV) Sentiment Is 1.76

Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report $1.65 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 11.49% from last quarter’s $1.48 EPS. SITE’s profit would be $67.67 million giving it 10.41 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $-0.59 EPS previously, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s analysts see -379.66% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $68.71. About 265,033 shares traded. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has declined 14.69% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SITE News: 26/03/2018 – SiteOne Therapeutics Announces Abstract Presentation At the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO); 12/04/2018 – Terrazzo & Stone Supply Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply; 02/05/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Supply 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 26/03/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 21/05/2018 – Landscaper’s Choice Wholesale Nursery and Supply Joins Forces with SiteOne Landscape Supply; 21/05/2018 – Landscaper’s Choice Wholesale Nursery and Supply Joins Forces with SiteOne Landscape Supply; 30/05/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 20/03/2018 – THREE VILLAGE NURSERIES LANDSCAPE CENTERS BOUGHT BY SITEONE; 22/04/2018 – DJ SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SITE)

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETV) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 37 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 21 reduced and sold their holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund. The funds in our database now have: 7.15 million shares, up from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 17 Increased: 28 New Position: 9.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund for 356,192 shares. Naples Global Advisors Llc owns 214,888 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Llc has 0.27% invested in the company for 210,222 shares. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.22% in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc., a New York-based fund reported 63,715 shares.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 187,556 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) has declined 2.80% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.23% the S&P500.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies; and nursery goods, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services to its customers. It has a 44.07 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution.

