SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) EPS Estimated At $1.65; Eaton Vance (EV) Sentiment Is 0.88

Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report $1.65 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 11.49% from last quarter's $1.48 EPS. SITE's profit would be $67.66M giving it 10.53 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $-0.59 EPS previously, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.'s analysts see -379.66% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 166,061 shares traded. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has declined 14.69% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.12% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Corp (EV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 107 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 121 decreased and sold their stock positions in Eaton Vance Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 80.22 million shares, down from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eaton Vance Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 90 Increased: 72 New Position: 35.

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.82 per share. EV’s profit will be $98.47M for 12.69 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.37% negative EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.00 billion. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. It has a 13.05 P/E ratio. Further, the firm operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

More important recent Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Both the EV Market and Nio Stock Have Credibility Problems – Yahoo Finance" on July 01, 2019

Capital Management Corp Va holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. for 248,356 shares. Jlb & Associates Inc owns 198,995 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & Co has 1.1% invested in the company for 5.16 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.81% in the stock. Old Republic International Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 702,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 355,516 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) has declined 32.56% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.99% the S&P500.

More notable recent SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Baird Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply, Says Concerns Appear Overdone – Benzinga" on June 25, 2019

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies; and nursery goods, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services to its customers. It has a 44.58 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution.