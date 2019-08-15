SITE Centers (SITC) Received Compass Point’s Coverage; Capital Growth Management LP Has Decreased Pbf Energy (PBF) Stake By $11.16 Million

Research professionals at Compass Point has started coverage on SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) with a Neutral rating. The PT for SITC is set to $14.0000. It would suggest a potential upside of 3.32% from firm’s last stock price.

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) stake by 57.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 360,000 shares as Pbf Energy Inc (PBF)’s stock declined 16.70%. The Capital Growth Management Lp holds 270,000 shares with $8.41M value, down from 630,000 last quarter. Pbf Energy Inc now has $2.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 1.94M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – ACCORDION FEATURE IN THE CREDIT AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR COMMITMENTS OF UP TO $3.5 BLN; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PAULSBORO REFINERY COKER, SMALL CRUDE UNIT WORK STARTS SEPT:PBF; 13/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarts gasoline unit; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 12/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY HYDROTREATER OPERATING ON MONDAY AFTER SATURDAY UPSET; 06/03/2018 – PBF CEO NIMBLEY SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK 2018 BY IHS MARKIT; 06/03/2018 – MASSIVE INCENTIVE TO EXPORT GASOLINE TO AVOID RIN COST: PBF; 15/05/2018 – CHANGES IN THIRD POINT LLC’S HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR

Among 5 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PBF Energy has $4200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $34.40’s average target is 58.02% above currents $21.77 stock price. PBF Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of PBF in report on Monday, August 5 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, May 15. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PBF Logistics declares $0.5150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PBF Energy Inc (PBF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 1,150 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Co Limited has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Tealwood Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.65% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 49,368 shares. Globeflex LP has 52,372 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 88,972 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 3,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Group Lc accumulated 56,484 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). First Interstate Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 767 shares. 161,622 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 0.03% or 37,554 shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Service invested in 1,312 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 294,736 shares in its portfolio.

Capital Growth Management Lp increased V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 70,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alexandria Real Estate Equity (NYSE:ARE) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 310,000 shares. Cushman Wakefield Plc was raised too.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion.