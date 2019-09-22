SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)’s Financial Results Comparing With CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL)

Both SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) and CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SITE Centers Corp.
|14
|5.03
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
|CBL & Associates Properties Inc
|1
|0.26
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates SITE Centers Corp. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SITE Centers Corp.
|0.00%
|10.2%
|3.5%
|CBL & Associates Properties Inc
|0.00%
|-16.4%
|-3%
Risk and Volatility
SITE Centers Corp. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.78. CBL & Associates Properties Inc has a 1.59 beta and it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for SITE Centers Corp. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SITE Centers Corp.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|CBL & Associates Properties Inc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
SITE Centers Corp.’s average target price is $14, while its potential downside is -4.24%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 82.7% of SITE Centers Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.8% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc are owned by institutional investors. About 18.5% of SITE Centers Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, CBL & Associates Properties Inc has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SITE Centers Corp.
|3.34%
|9.03%
|6.98%
|7.63%
|5.63%
|28.73%
|CBL & Associates Properties Inc
|2.94%
|1.94%
|-7.89%
|-56.07%
|-80.45%
|-45.31%
For the past year SITE Centers Corp. has 28.73% stronger performance while CBL & Associates Properties Inc has -45.31% weaker performance.
Summary
SITE Centers Corp. beats on 7 of the 7 factors CBL & Associates Properties Inc.
SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties. CBL & Associates Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee with additional offices in Waltham, Massachusetts; Chesterfield, Missouri; and Irving, Texas.
