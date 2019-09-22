SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)’s Financial Results Comparing With CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL)

Both SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) and CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers Corp. 14 5.03 N/A -0.25 0.00 CBL & Associates Properties Inc 1 0.26 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SITE Centers Corp. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers Corp. 0.00% 10.2% 3.5% CBL & Associates Properties Inc 0.00% -16.4% -3%

Risk and Volatility

SITE Centers Corp. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.78. CBL & Associates Properties Inc has a 1.59 beta and it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SITE Centers Corp. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 CBL & Associates Properties Inc 0 0 0 0.00

SITE Centers Corp.’s average target price is $14, while its potential downside is -4.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of SITE Centers Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.8% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc are owned by institutional investors. About 18.5% of SITE Centers Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, CBL & Associates Properties Inc has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SITE Centers Corp. 3.34% 9.03% 6.98% 7.63% 5.63% 28.73% CBL & Associates Properties Inc 2.94% 1.94% -7.89% -56.07% -80.45% -45.31%

For the past year SITE Centers Corp. has 28.73% stronger performance while CBL & Associates Properties Inc has -45.31% weaker performance.

Summary

SITE Centers Corp. beats on 7 of the 7 factors CBL & Associates Properties Inc.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties. CBL & Associates Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee with additional offices in Waltham, Massachusetts; Chesterfield, Missouri; and Irving, Texas.