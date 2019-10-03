SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) EPS Estimated At $0.28; Shorts at Essent Group LTD.HARES (ESNT) Lowered By 5.47%

Analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 15.15% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. SITC’s profit would be $50.83 million giving it 13.30 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, SITE Centers Corp.’s analysts see -9.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 791,020 shares traded. SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has risen 5.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.63% the S&P500.

Essent Group LTD.HARES (NYSE:ESNT) had a decrease of 5.47% in short interest. ESNT’s SI was 1.07 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 5.47% from 1.13M shares previously. With 598,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Essent Group LTD.HARES (NYSE:ESNT)’s short sellers to cover ESNT’s short positions. The SI to Essent Group LTD.HARES’s float is 1.15%. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 595,876 shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold Essent Group Ltd. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Com Na holds 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 8,847 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited has invested 0.04% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Wellington Grp Llp invested in 0.01% or 1.33M shares. Qs Ltd owns 197,715 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 101,438 shares. Clark Mngmt Grp Incorporated invested in 707,937 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has 65 shares. Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp has invested 0.04% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Goodman owns 157,601 shares. Next Financial Group Inc invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Moreover, Eqis Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 6,072 shares. Zebra Limited Liability Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0.11% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 1.13 million shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.62 billion. The firm also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It has a 9.07 P/E ratio. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion.

Among 2 analysts covering SITE Centers Corp. Common Stock (NYSE:SITC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SITE Centers Corp. Common Stock has $1400 highest and $1400 lowest target. $14’s average target is -6.04% below currents $14.9 stock price. SITE Centers Corp. Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since June 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) on Friday, September 13 to “Neutral” rating.

