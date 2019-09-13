SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) is a company in the REIT – Retail industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of SITE Centers Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand SITE Centers Corp. has 18.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have SITE Centers Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers Corp. 0.00% 10.20% 3.50% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares SITE Centers Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers Corp. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for SITE Centers Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.17 1.54 1.46 2.35

The potential upside of the rivals is 12.92%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SITE Centers Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SITE Centers Corp. 3.34% 9.03% 6.98% 7.63% 5.63% 28.73% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year SITE Centers Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

SITE Centers Corp. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.78. Competitively, SITE Centers Corp.’s rivals’ beta is 0.79 which is 20.79% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SITE Centers Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SITE Centers Corp.’s peers beat SITE Centers Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.