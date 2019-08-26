SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Comparing side by side

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR), both competing one another are REIT – Retail companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers Corp. 13 4.67 N/A -0.25 0.00 Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 3 1.41 N/A 0.14 20.44

In table 1 we can see SITE Centers Corp. and Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of SITE Centers Corp. and Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers Corp. 0.00% 10.2% 3.5% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.78 beta means SITE Centers Corp.’s volatility is 22.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

SITE Centers Corp. and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

SITE Centers Corp.’s upside potential is 3.24% at a $14 average price target. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 average price target and a -13.23% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that SITE Centers Corp. seems more appealing than Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SITE Centers Corp. and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 96%. 18.5% are SITE Centers Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SITE Centers Corp. 3.34% 9.03% 6.98% 7.63% 5.63% 28.73% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 11.2% 8.17% -12.3% -19.42% -39.83% -11.46%

For the past year SITE Centers Corp. has 28.73% stronger performance while Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has -11.46% weaker performance.

Summary

SITE Centers Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of properties. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States predominantly in mid- Atlantic and Northeast coastal states. The firm primarily invests in supermarket-anchored shopping centers. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT All Equity REIT Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Port Washington, New York.