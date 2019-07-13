SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Retail companies, SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers Corp. 13 3.95 N/A -0.25 0.00 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 17 4.49 N/A 1.22 14.90

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SITE Centers Corp. and Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers Corp. 0.00% 10.2% 3.5% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

SITE Centers Corp. has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 0.72 beta which is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for SITE Centers Corp. and Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential downside of -1.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SITE Centers Corp. and Brixmor Property Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 18.5% of SITE Centers Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SITE Centers Corp. 2.96% 1.61% 4.91% 15.74% 13.78% 25.56% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 1.85% 0.5% 1.79% 12.7% 25.62% 23.83%

For the past year SITE Centers Corp. has stronger performance than Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Brixmor Property Group Inc. beats SITE Centers Corp.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.