Sit Investment Associates Upped Stake in Mfs Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) as Stock Price Were Volatile; As Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Shares Rose, Holder Strs Ohio Trimmed Stake by $1.07 Million

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Mfs Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) by 71.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 5.43 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 13.01 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.44 million, up from 7.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Mfs Intermediate Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.79. About 361,658 shares traded or 48.30% up from the average. MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 22,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 210,242 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18 million, down from 232,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Liberty Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 433,610 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,841 shares to 6,762 shares, valued at $560,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgic Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) by 87,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3,600 shares to 31,250 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 7,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,375 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).