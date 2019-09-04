Sit Investment Associates Upped By $6.09 Million Its Vf (VFC) Stake; Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund (DMO) Sentiment Is 2

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (DMO) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 10 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 5 sold and decreased their holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 533,510 shares, down from 573,588 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 5.

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased Vf Corp (VFC) stake by 171.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sit Investment Associates Inc acquired 70,760 shares as Vf Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 111,905 shares with $9.73M value, up from 41,145 last quarter. Vf Corp now has $32.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.2. About 735,757 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.53% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 120,417 shares. Franklin Street Inc Nc reported 89,909 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Lp reported 37,909 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 17,094 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Ab stated it has 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Groesbeck Mgmt Nj reported 3,400 shares stake. Estabrook Mgmt holds 1,950 shares. Weybosset Rech And Llc has 0.16% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Comm Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas stated it has 0.28% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sun Life Inc reported 0.01% stake. Susquehanna Group Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Dearborn Prns Limited Company owns 301,169 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.2% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) stake by 138,150 shares to 201,350 valued at $9.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 30,800 shares and now owns 55,000 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering V.F. (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. V.F. has $9700 highest and $84 lowest target. $89.67’s average target is 9.09% above currents $82.2 stock price. V.F. had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 14. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was reinitiated by Citigroup. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 24.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity. $157,860 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares were bought by Carucci Richard.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 32,444 shares traded or 5.90% up from the average. Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) has risen 1.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.28% the S&P500.

Smart Portfolios Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. for 1,735 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owns 93,957 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in the company for 12,616 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 23,462 shares.