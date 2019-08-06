Sit Investment Associates Trimmed Its Position in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) by $2.43 Million as Market Value Rose; As Markel (MKL) Stock Rose, Weitz Investment Management Upped Its Stake

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 45,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 181,025 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, down from 226,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.33. About 391,639 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.95 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $27.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.25. About 36,514 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,001 shares to 43,910 shares, valued at $16.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fun (EIM) by 223,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 1.42 million shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Vanguard has 8.21M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. World Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Amg Funds Lc accumulated 12,556 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 689,973 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk reported 17,512 shares. Fifth Third State Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Utah Retirement stated it has 15,497 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 128,626 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 31,184 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co has invested 0.48% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). D E Shaw & Communications Incorporated holds 7,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $297,037 activity. Shares for $193,756 were bought by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7. On Monday, May 13 the insider Lewis Lemuel E bought $103,500.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Matls Inc by 151,300 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $35.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 56,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 802,192 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

