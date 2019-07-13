Sit Investment Associates Trimmed Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $6.27 Million; Zebra Technologies Corpcl A (ZBRA) Holder Hwg Holdings LP Lifted Stake by $3.91 Million

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corpcl A (ZBRA) by 935900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 18,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,720 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 2 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corpcl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $200.44. About 727,809 shares traded or 3.72% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 118,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,760 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53M, down from 295,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Mar 14, 2019 – Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson Sold $5.1 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on March 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zebra Technologies to acquire Profitect Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Zacks.com” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zebra Study: Six in 10 Plan Warehouse Automation to Augment Labor by 2024 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 6,913 shares to 20,158 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG) by 51,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,415 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 7,350 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Trust For Inv Grade Mu (VGM) by 40,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 944,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.51 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Value Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health: Buy This Undervalued Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Abacus Announces Purchase Orders From CVS – Investing News Network” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

