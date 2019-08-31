Sit Investment Associates Stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Decreased by $2.35 Million; Blackrock Has Decreased S & T Bancorp (STBA) Holding by $3.18 Million

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 81,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.47% . The institutional investor held 5.06M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.20 million, down from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in S & T Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 79,591 shares traded. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 15.08% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 22/03/2018 – S&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – S&T BANCORP, BOOSTS DIV BY 13.6%; 23/04/2018 – S&T DYNAMICS 1Q OPER LOSS 4.73B WON; 22/05/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Christine J. Toretti Chair of the Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – RadioResource: DHS S&T Releases Guide on Mobile Security; 23/04/2018 – S&T MOTIV 1Q OPER PROFIT 10.72B WON, EST. 24.81B WON; 02/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 29/03/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – FY SALES GROWTH OF 75% TO EUR 882.0 MLN (PY: EUR 503.7 MLN); 22/03/2018 – S&T Bancorp Board OKs $50 Million Share Repurchase Plan; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigned A Ba2 To Berry’s New Repriced Term Loan “S” And “T”; Ba3 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 47,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 231,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, down from 279,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 1.77M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Book Value/Share $36.06 at Quarter’s End; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON OR ABOUT MARCH END; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 02/05/2018 – Hartford Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q EPS $1.64; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold STBA shares while 41 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.58 million shares or 4.13% less from 21.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&T Bancorp Pa owns 1.15 million shares. 16,271 were accumulated by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Pnc Financial Group Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,131 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 7,960 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.01% or 492,924 shares. Wharton Business Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Moreover, M&T Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 33,360 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 98,195 shares. State Street Corp owns 995,486 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Huntington Bank has invested 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). 34,952 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Advsr. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% stake. Moody Bank Trust Division holds 106 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $730,518 activity. $110,250 worth of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) shares were bought by Kane Robert Edward. Shares for $17,350 were bought by HOSTETTER JERRY DELMAR. On Monday, June 10 BRICE TODD D bought $75,958 worth of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) or 2,036 shares.

Analysts await S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.88 per share. STBA’s profit will be $26.16 million for 11.26 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by S&T Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA) by 23,472 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $16.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 44,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Ca Muni Income Fd Akp (AKP) by 200,711 shares to 285,533 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 26,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,575 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Aberdeen Global Opp I (FAM).