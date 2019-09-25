Sit Investment Associates Stake in Abiomed (ABMD) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose; Fernwood Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Iron Mountain (IRM) Stake by $1.20 Million as Stock Declined

Fernwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc sold 38,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, down from 62,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 763,936 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 67.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 10,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 4,880 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, down from 15,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $184.17. About 174,158 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 16/05/2018 – Abiomed May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Rev $174.4M; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES FY REV. $740.0M TO $770.0M, EST. $747.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD)

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $166.53M for 13.48 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.81 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $42.20M for 49.51 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Abiomed, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.00% negative EPS growth.

