Sit Investment Associates Raised Vermilion Energy (VET) Stake by $373,440 as Stock Declined; Act Ii Management LP Has Trimmed Its Mdc Partners (MDCA) Position by $352,900 as Share Value Rose

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 176,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 414,558 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 591,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.28. About 169,149 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 44.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 15,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 50,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 34,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 1.18M shares traded or 118.51% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4B; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY: VALUE INCL. NET DEBT ASSUMPTION,COST PAYMENTS

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,080 activity. $51,689 worth of stock was bought by ROGERS DESIREE G on Thursday, March 28. 17,832 MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares with value of $51,891 were bought by O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE.

