Sit Investment Associates Raised Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Among 9 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. F5 Networks has $21100 highest and $110 lowest target. $160.70’s average target is 24.75% above currents $128.82 stock price. F5 Networks had 21 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Piper Jaffray. RBC Capital Markets maintained F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Monday, April 1 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by DA Davidson. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by PiperJaffray. See F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) latest ratings:

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 134.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending.

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) stake by 244,425 shares to 89,300 valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 6.29% above currents $55.51 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company has market cap of $7.51 billion. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. It has a 16.77 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers.