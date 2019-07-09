Sit Investment Associates Raised Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Position by $1.39 Million; Graco (GGG) Stock Rose While Albert D Mason Decreased by $550,809 Its Holding

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 11,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,302 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 50,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.32. About 376,541 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 23,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 434,647 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.01 million, up from 411,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 4.62M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $319,157 activity. Another trade for 4,800 shares valued at $210,081 was made by White Timothy R on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 10.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.48 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.25 million for 23.74 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 35,738 shares to 121,577 shares, valued at $13.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,375 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Inc (NYSE:PIM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

