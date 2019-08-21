Sit Investment Associates Raised Its Synchrony Financial (SYF) Holding by $6.18 Million; Harvey Capital Management Maintains Stake in Caterpillar (CAT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 160.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 199,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 323,450 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32 million, up from 124,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 2.75M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 38,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 21,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.68. About 2.38M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR REPORTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE CHANGES; 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,180 shares to 32,085 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) by 7,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,775 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Short Dur Credit Opp Fd (JSD).

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,547 shares to 72,729 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Att Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,816 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION).

