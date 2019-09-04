Sit Investment Associates Raised Its Pioneer High Income Tr Pht (PHT) Stake by $361,472; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Cut Its Matson (MATX) Holding by $472,500; Stock Rose

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Tr Pht (PHT) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 45,184 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 136,936 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 91,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer High Income Tr Pht for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 30,137 shares traded. Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 13,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% . The institutional investor held 250,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06M, down from 264,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 28,467 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 36,385 shares to 291,487 shares, valued at $34.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 204,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Analysts await Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 15.46% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.97 per share. MATX’s profit will be $34.66 million for 10.86 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Matson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold MATX shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.34 million shares or 0.98% more from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 9,555 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has 139 shares. James invested in 0.05% or 22,990 shares. 129 are owned by Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd. Seven Post Invest Office Lp holds 4.45% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 174,540 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 118 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 14,435 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 1,920 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Llc, California-based fund reported 15,626 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,221 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 2,225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Numerixs Inv Technologies invested in 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

More notable recent Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ocean Rate Report: LNG Heats Up, Boxes Continue Slide – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Matson, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold PHT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 3.59 million shares or 20.57% less from 4.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 398,212 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) or 27,025 shares. Lincoln Corporation invested in 18,565 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 1,700 shares. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 517,773 shares. Robinson Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 165,243 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Lc reported 280 shares. Invesco Limited has 517,215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). Bartlett & Lc has 0% invested in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) for 1,000 shares. Karpus Management has invested 0.01% in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 22,638 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 12,205 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Services has 0% invested in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) for 39,286 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 368,584 shares.