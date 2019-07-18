Sit Investment Associates Raised Holding in Vf (VFC) by $6.09 Million; Telos Capital Management Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 2,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,973 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 38,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.57. About 5.10M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video)

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 171.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 70,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,905 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, up from 41,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $86.44. About 1.19 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN sold $1.04M worth of stock or 12,552 shares. $2.14M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by Holtz Curtis A..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Coastline invested in 8,125 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 344,619 are owned by Prudential Financial Incorporated. Chevy Chase Trust owns 278,579 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,700 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Kornitzer Management Ks reported 0.46% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Morgan Stanley owns 0.04% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 1.44M shares. Twin Tree LP owns 37,909 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,408 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.51% or 11,556 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0.02% or 41,643 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 0.12% or 949,152 shares. 2.53 million are held by Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 30,800 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,600 shares, and cut its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 182,300 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 25,725 were reported by Fragasso Grp. 50,229 are owned by Blume Cap Mgmt. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.91% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 37,641 shares. Cincinnati owns 542,000 shares. Apriem Advsrs holds 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,462 shares. Segantii Limited accumulated 80,000 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 47,123 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Omers Administration Corp reported 17,900 shares. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 1.41% or 63,962 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 22,995 are owned by Motley Fool Asset Management Lc. Ibis Cap Prns Llp accumulated 5,480 shares or 3.6% of the stock.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,918 shares to 9,161 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 13,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,497 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.